Antigonish County Resident Leaves for a Mountain Climbing Expedition in the Himalayas

weekend to photograph a fund-raising mountain climbing expedition for True Patriot Love. It's a national charity that supports military families. The group hopes to raise one million dollars from this expedition. An Antigonish County man is about to embark on the trip of a lifetime. Warren Robertson, the owner of Scope Digital Media leaves for the Himalayas thisweekend to photograph a fund-raising mountain climbing expedition for True Patriot Love. It's a national charity that supports military families. The group hopes to raise one million dollars from this expedition.

Robertson says this climb will take the participants to the summit of Lobuche East, an elevation of more than 20-thousand feet or about six kilometres. Robertson says being the photographer on this expedition presents some unique challenges.

The expedition is about 20 days, with 17 days in the mountains. Robertson also has also been fund-raising for the True Patriot Love charity, and has raised more more than 57-hundred dollars.