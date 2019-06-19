Antigonish County Residents Raise Concerns about Rail Crossings on Local Properties

Some residents are raising concerns regarding rail crossings on local properties.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said the Cape Breton and Central Nova Scotia Railway has been making changes impacting properties along the rail line. He said in some areas, residents had private crossings torn out, noting the one in Linwood is especially concerning as there are two deep holes on either sides of the track. McCarron called it a safety issue, noting District 8 Councillor Gary Mattie brought up the issue a number of times.

McCarron said the removal of the crossings is limiting land owners access to their properties. Council was set to meet with Genesee and Wyoming Inc, owners of the rail line, Tuesday night but the company rescheduled for July.

McCarron said council want to see if it is possible to make those crossing more available to residents.