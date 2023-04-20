Antigonish County Residents receive Update on Consolidation from County Warden Owen McCarron

During Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting for the Municipality of the County of

Antigonish, residents received an update on consolidation.

Warden Owen McCarron brought forward an update on the consolidation issue, noting he wanted to highlight the March 24 virtual meeting involving himself, Antigonish mayor Laurie Boucher, and municipal affairs minister John Lohr. During the meeting, Lohr informed them the requested special legislation on consolidation would not be heard during the Spring sitting of the provincial legislature.

McCarron said he feels it is still in the best interest of citizens to consolidate. He pointed to some of the increased pressures on municipalities, such as policing and insurance costs, noting municipalities need to find ways to be as efficient as possible. Consolidation, he said, provides a lot of efficiencies for the community so he is committed to it, noting council will now wait to see what the fall sitting of the legislature holds.

When asked about the opposition to consolidation, McCarron said they went through an exhaustive consultation process, spanning over 24 meetings, adding there are a lot of people who are quietly optimistic about consolidation.

In the meantime, said McCarron, they have a municipality to run and are preparing for their 2023 budget.