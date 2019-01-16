Antigonish County Residents Reminded to Review Assessment Notices

Antigonish County Council is urging residents to be mindful of their assessment notices.

Property Valuation Services Corporation mailed out over 627,000 property assessments on January 14. Residents have until midnight of February 14 to appeal the assessments.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said council and staff encourage residents to take a look at their assessments to make sure they are accurate.

If people aren’t sure about their assessment notice, the warden said for people to contact PVSC or the municipal office.