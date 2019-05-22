Antigonish County Reviewing Proposals for Purchase of Courthouse

County council is still looking for a potential new owner for the Antigonish Courthouse.

Council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish voted to issue a request for proposals for the sale of the county courthouse back in March. The county sold the former Antigonish Correctional Facility, which is attached to the courthouse, some time ago.

Warden Owen McCarron said the date for submission just passed and council will take the next few weeks to look at the submissions they received.

McCarron said council hopes to a better idea on the direction they will take by mid-June.