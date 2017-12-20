Antigonish County salutes employees for long service

Last evening during the monthly County Council meeting, 5 municipal employees were recognized for their service. 5, 10, 15 and 25 year service awards were handed out by Warden Owen McCarron for the first in councils history.

McCarron says that this new idea to recognize long serving employees of the municipality shows that council appreciates time served by it’s employees:

McCarron adds that while this is the first year that they’ve recognized it’s workers in this way, council intends to do this on an annual basis going forward. A picture with the 5 recognized employees can be found on the 989 XFM Facebook page.