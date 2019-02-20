Antigonish County to Serve One Year Notice to Withdraw from ESREN

During February’s regular council meeting last night, Antigonish County passed a motion to file a notice of withdraw from the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network, following their decision to re-sign for a one-year period last month.

Owen McCarron, the county’s warden said following the meeting the motion is a formality like last year, giving a one-year notice.

He thinks it’s important for them to see some initiatives that are good for the region, but are also good for Antigonish County.

McCarron said during their committee of the whole meeting, which took place prior to last evenings council meeting, ESREN CEO John Beaton spoke about broadband and cellular, something McCarron said council wants to see an emphasis put on the things that will actually give residents that are facing these challenges an opportunity.

He said council is hopeful and they have a few more things that they’re going to be laying out over the next couple of months in terms of expectations but they feel ESREN has heard them loud and clear and he thinks there’s a willingness now to make sure they’re working collaboratively to make ESREN a better option.

McCarron said now they’re meeting with ESREN on a monthly basis so going forward they’ll be current on what’s happening with ESREN and that will build the relationship stronger and council feels it’ll be beneficial for the whole area.