Antigonish County supports Accessible Ballfield Project

The County of Antigonish is contributing $50,000 to the costs of an accessible ballfield in the area.

Earlier this year, Antigonish Challenger Baseball received $150,000 from the Toronto Blue Jay’s Jays Care Foundation for an accessible ballfield, including a turf infield and wheelchair accessible dugouts. They also received $150,000 from the Town of Antigonish for upogrades.

During a regular meeting of council for the County of Antigonish, members voted to offer $50,000 to the cause. Warden Owen McCarron said the request for funding came in a bit late but council wanted to contribute.

McCarron said it will be a one-time contribution, adding the county is hopeful the work will begin soon.