Antigonish County Supports New North Nova SPCA Facility

On Monday, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron presented a $20,000 cheque to Marsha Sobey, campaign chair for the North Nova SPCA.

The new SPCA facility, which recently broke ground in Stellarton, that will serve families in Pictou, Guysborough, Port Hawkesbury, and Antigonish. The project, with an estimated cost of $2.5 million will include a shelter, a veterinary hospital, SPCA thrift store, an animal enforcement office, and programming space.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said council previously pledged $100,000 over five years for the project.

McCarron said they were approached by the SPCA for funding last spring, noting they have already raised $2.1 million for the facility.