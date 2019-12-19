Antigonish County to Support Proposed Movie Project

Following a presentation to joint council, Antigonish County Council is offering funding for a proposed movie project coming to the area.

Back in August, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher spoke about a conversation she had with writer-director-actor and former are resident Shelly Thompson, who is looking to film a movie in Antigonish, possibly next summer. Thompson wrote a screenplay about a person returning to a small town after transitioning genders. Boucher said Thompson is looking to film in Antigonish at some point, possibly next summer, particularly during the Highland Games parade. Thompson was looking for funds for things like the cost of things such as housing and feeding the cast and crew. Thompson later made a presentation to a joint council meeting between the town and county.

Warden Owen McCarron said the county set aside $19,000 for the project. He said council feels it is an opportunity to showcase Antigonish.