Antigonish County Updating Dog Regulations

Antigonish County is looking at a new dog bylaw.

During Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting of council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, members gave first reading to a bylaw respecting lawful ownership of dogs and added an amendment to their dog control bylaw.

Warden Owen McCarron said, overtime, there were changes to the dog bylaw and council felt it was appropriate to revisit the bylaw. Council reached out to the public for input and received seven inquiries. Staff then responded and McCarron said the county is comfortable with the new bylaw.

Second reading for the bylaw is set for next month.