Antigonish County Volleyball Coach and Builder Joe Duggan Inducted into the Volleyball Nova Scotia Hall of Fame

Last night, long time Dr. JH Gillis, Antigonish Stoirm and former StFX X-Women Volleyball coach Joe Duggan was inducted into the Volleyball Nova Scotia Hall of Fame.

Duggan was recognized for his 42 years of building respect, resilience, and character in athletes as well as a legacy for high level and inclusive programming. He launched the Stoirm Volleyball Club in 1999. Still actively coaching both at Dr. JH Gillis and now back with Stoirm, Joe’s legacy is honored through Stoirm’s new annual Joe Duggan Invitational Tournament, ensuring his impact is celebrated for years to come.