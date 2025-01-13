Listen Live

Antigonish County Volleyball Coach and Builder Joe Duggan Inducted into the Volleyball Nova Scotia Hall of Fame

Jan 13, 2025 | Sports

Last night, long time Dr. JH Gillis, Antigonish Stoirm and former StFX X-Women Volleyball coach Joe Duggan was inducted into the Volleyball Nova Scotia Hall of Fame.

L-R: Dr JH Gillis Principal Cory Austen, VNS Executive Director Jason Trepanier, Coach Joe Duggan, VNS President Paul Worden, Stoirm President Amy MacDonald-Dee, Stoirm Past-President Trudy MacDonald-Delorey (contributed)

Duggan was recognized for his 42 years of building respect, resilience, and character in athletes as well as a legacy for high level and inclusive programming. He launched the Stoirm Volleyball Club in 1999. Still actively coaching both at Dr. JH Gillis and now back with Stoirm, Joe’s legacy is honored through Stoirm’s new annual Joe Duggan Invitational Tournament, ensuring his impact is celebrated for years to come.


