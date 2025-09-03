Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department Collecting items for Firefighters and those displaced in Annapolis County Wildfire

Local firefighters are reaching out to help their counterparts battling wildfires in Annapolis County and those who have been displaced from the blaze.
Antigonish County Fire Chief Adrian van de Sande says they will be accepting donations at the fire hall in Beech Hill at 5 Sears Ross Drive Thursday night from 6 to 9 p.m.
Van de Sande says his firefighters wanted to help after hearing accounts of their counterparts in Annapolis County having blisters on their feet because of moisture in their boots, as well as the need for bandages and other medical supplies. He adds they wanted to help families impacted by the fire.