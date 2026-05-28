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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an Open House and fundraiser June 20

May 28, 2026 | Local News

The Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department is hosting  an open house and fundraiser Saturday June 20, at the department, 5 Sears Ross Drive .
The day will include a bouncy castle, obstacle course, face painting, a bake sale and BBQ, a teddy bear clinic, a dunk tank   and other activities. RCM P, EHS, and ground search and rescue representatives will also be on hand.
Chief Adrian Van de Sande said the event is part of the fundraising campaign for the planned Antigonish and Area Fire and Rescue Training Centre .   He said the groundwork for the facility is finished, and they are moving on to engineered cement pads for the  centre ,   located   off  MacQuarrie  Drive , in the Lower South River Business Park.
So  far, Van  de  Sande said  they raised around $250,000 of the approximate $1 million cost for the facility.   He said they are  hoping to have everything up and running by this time next year.
Van de Sande invited everyone to come out to the open house on June 20 from noon until 4 p.m.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year