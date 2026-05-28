Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an Open House and fundraiser June 20

The day will include a bouncy castle, obstacle course, face painting, a bake sale and BBQ, a teddy bear clinic, a dunk tank and other activities. RCM P, EHS, and ground search and rescue representatives will also be on hand.

The Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an open house and fundraiser Saturday June 20, at the department, 5 Sears Ross Drive .

Chief Adrian Van de Sande said the event is part of the fundraising campaign for the planned Antigonish and Area Fire and Rescue Training Centre . He said the groundwork for the facility is finished, and they are moving on to engineered cement pads for the centre , located off MacQuarrie Drive , in the Lower South River Business Park.

So far, Van de Sande said they raised around $250,000 of the approximate $1 million cost for the facility. He said they are hoping to have everything up and running by this time next year.

Van de Sande invited everyone to come out to the open house on June 20 from noon until 4 p.m.