Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department to Celebrate 40th Anniversary in September

The Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating its 40th anniversary this fall and they are asking for a little help from the public.

Adrian van de Sande, chief of the ACVFD, said the plan is to host a mass at St. Ninian`s Cathedral, followed by a dinner, awards, and dance at St. Ninian`s Place on September 20. As part of the event, they want to put together a slide show of the department and are asking anyone who has pictures of the department from over the years, be it from events, calls, parades, or gatherings, to send them to deputy1@acvfd.ca

People can also contact the department through its Facebook page.