Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department to Celebrate its 40th Anniversary this Weekend

The Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend.

Deputy Chief Willie Bray says the celebration will begin with a mass at 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Ninian Cathedral followed by a dinner at St. Ninian Place. Awards will also be presented.

Bray says a highlight of the evening will be photographs of department activites over the years, to be shown in a slide show presentation at the dinner. Bray says a call went out to the public for pictures, and they received more than 300 images.

Bray says they’re happy with the turnout expected this weekend, with most of its current members and a number for former firefighters expected.