Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Departments Celebrates 40 years

The Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department celebrated its 40th anniversary on Saturday night.

Adrian van de Sande, chief of the ACVFD, said around 150 people came out to the event, which featured a mass at St. Ninian Cathedral, followed by a dinner, awards ceremony, and dance at St. Ninian Place. As part of the event, they put together a slide show of the department throughout the years, with people offering around 300 photos.

All in all, van de Sande said it was a wonderful evening and the department was very pleased.