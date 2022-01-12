Antigonish County Volunteers stepped up By Distributing COVID-19 Rapid Tests

The County of Antigonish staff and large number of volunteers managed to help people stay

safe over the holidays while also keeping everyone spirits up.

Warden Owen McCarron said in December, a number of community groups asked about getting rapid covid 19 tests out to residents. McCarron said county council and staff stepped up and said they would put kits together for distribution. The warden said 17,000 rapid tests went out to county residents, noting they had a host of volunteers and staff who stepped up and played a part.

The county received the tests from the province through the Nova Scotia Health Authority. The kits arrived un-assembled but volunteers were able to put them together and get them out to residents over the span of about four to five days. McCarron thanked everyone involved in the operation, noting he wasn’t surprised when communities members rose to the challenge