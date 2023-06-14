Antigonish County Warden and Antigonish Mayor Meet Premier, Local MLA’s and Municipal Affairs Miniser

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron was one of a number of local officials who took part

in the Federation of Canadian Municipalities annual general meeting in Toronto late last month.

McCarron said it’s been a few years since he attended such a meeting. The warden said he heard comments from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Green Party leader Elizabeth May. He added there was a lot of discussion at the conference on the responsibilities and pressure on municipalities, and how funding can be shared.

While sometimes such conferences are centered around the bigger areas, the warden said there was still a lot of takeaways. McCarron pointed to a session on agriculture, which he said garnered a lot of interest from across the country.