Antigonish County Warden applauds province’s commitment to Rural Road Network with an increase in Spending for Road Maintenance

Minister Lloyd Hines announced Tuesday that the province is putting in millions of extra dollars into highway twinning projects and gravel roads. The Warden for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish says that an increase in provincial spending for roads is welcomed news in the county. TransportationMinister Lloyd Hines announced Tuesday that the province is putting in millions of extra dollars into highway twinning projects and gravel roads.

Owen McCarron says that the county appreciates extra money being put towards transportation, as much of the area has both paved and dirt roads. McCarron says that it was nice of Hines to recognize that rural roads in particular need more attention:

It was announced back in the spring that twinning of highways includes the 38 kilometre section of highway 104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish. Hines commented yesterday that a major focus of this additional 60 million dollars will be on twinning.