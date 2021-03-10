Antigonish County Warden Expects Municipal Budget to be considered by Mid-May

Budget preparations for the County of Antigonish remain at the staff level but the warden says

they are still looking to come in on budget or have a small surplus.

Warden Owen McCarron said budget preparation work is underway and council is looking to strike its budget and tax rates by mid-May. As for whether the tax rates might change, McCarron said they are looking at the assessment role, noting assessments did see an increase. Staff will look at the entire operation and see if they can continue maintaining the tax rates, with McCarron noting they haven’t seen an increase in tax rates in the county in 12 years.