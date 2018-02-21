Antigonish County Warden hopeful of improvements to Antigonish-Guysborough Road in 2019

At last evenings County council meeting, Warden Owen McCarron says a positive meeting was recently held with Transportation Minister Lloyd Hines: The Warden for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish says fixes are not coming to the Antigonish-Guysborough Road, but next year will be a different story.At last evenings County council meeting, Warden Owen McCarron says a positive meeting was recently held with Transportation Minister Lloyd Hines:

McCarron says the request was sent in late for provincial consideration, so there will hopefully be some positive work forthcoming on this stretch of road. In a letter to council, Minister Hines says that the recently announced Gravel Roads programs will mean more money being spent to improve rural roads.