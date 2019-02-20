Antigonish County Warden Hopeful of Nova Scotia Music Fest

The launch of Nova Scotia’s newest music festival has the warden of Antigonish County hopeful it will be just what the region needs.

Last month organizers unveiled the platform behind the festival and the inaugural line-up during a launch event and Owen McCarron said it certainly looks like it’s going to be an action-packed event.

Hitting the Nova Scotia Summer Fest stage for the first time will be former Great Big Sea frontman Allan Doyle; Juno award winning rapper Classified; Halifax rocker Christine Campbell; sisters Cassie & Maggie and local favourite Anna Ludlow.

McCarron said there seems like there is going to be great entertainment and the location of the venue at Keppoch Mountain will bring an added aspect that no other festival in the province has.

He acknowledges something like a music festival will probably take some time to build up, however they’re optimistic Nova Scotia Summer Fest will be a successful event.

McCarron said the county is certainly hopeful for the organizers that things go well.