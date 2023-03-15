Antigonish County Warden Hopeful the Request to have a Bill Introduced at Province House on Consolidation will Happen During Legislature’s Spring Sitting

With the province set to release its 2023-24 budget next week and the spring session of the

legislature in sight, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said council is hopeful the request to consolidate the town and county of Antigonish will be brought forward in the spring sitting. He noted they will have to wait until the session opens to see if the matter is on the docket.

When asked if he would like to see local MLAs take a stance on the matter, McCarron said he is mindful of every level of government and will let the provincial government make its decision. The warden said he feels the county presented a balanced approach to consolidation through their consultation process.