Antigonish County Warden looking forward to new Skatepark

While it’s not in the county, council stills sees the benefit of a skatepark to the area.

Last week, Antigonish Town and County Councils and the Antigonish Skate Park Collective announced a land lease agreement with StFX University for a skate park in town.

The space is located near the former Antigonish County Municipal building. The estimated budget for the project is around $700,000.

County warden Owen McCarron said the county has been a partner in discussions regarding a skate park in the area for a long time. He said the county will look at opportunities to help when the funding phase happens.

McCarron said StFX was receptive to the idea and understood the need the site meets.