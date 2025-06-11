Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis Reflects on his Term So Far

After about seven months as Warden for the County of Antigonish, Nicholas MacInnis reflected on the early days on the job.

MacInnis said the time has flown by so far, noting he’s learned a lot and while there are certainly challenges, he feels council is well-equipped to address them all. He said it took about two months for everyone to get their feet under them, adding the biggest thing for him was getting used to the rules of order and procedure, adding they are all now comfortable.

Next week, Antigonish town and county councils will host one of their regular joint council meetings, with MacInnis saying one of the items up for discussion will be water and sewer. He said the councils already agreed on doing a few related projects, such as the retro fit of the existing facility, and some source water exploration.