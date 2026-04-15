Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis says Council Looks to Pass Operating Budget Late Next Month

Budget preparation work continues for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish.
Warden Nicholas MacInnis said they are looking to pass their operating budget by late May. Looking at what they must go over, MacInnis said council will likely have a special meeting or two before finishing the work. When it comes to the tax rates, MacInnis said he feels the consensus around the table is a want to maintain the status quo.
When asked about a potential increase in requests coming from community groups following recent provincial budget cuts, the warden said April 1 was the deadline for community partnership grant requests.
Speaking about capital projects, he said they have some sidewalk projects in the works.