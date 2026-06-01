Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis says Maintaining the Status of Quo Top of Mind with Councillors in Budget Deliberations

Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis offered his thoughts on the municipality’s recently approved budget.

The budget, at around $22.6 million, also maintains the residential and commercial tax rates, at 85 cents and $1.43 per $100 of assessment respectively, along with a sewer rate increase to $325 per year.

Speaking about the tax rates, MacInnis said maintaining the status quo was a top of mind when they started deliberations. He said there is funding going to several initiatives and infrastructure developments.

Some items include t he next phase of the Active Transportation Corridor, including a cycle track and multi-use path from James Street to the Addington Forks roundabout , a feasibility study and environmental assessment for a new sewer treatment plant , and accessibility upgrades to the Municipal Office.

MacInnis also noted council approved the purchase of two properties close to a well field in Lower South River, calling them long-term investments for the protection of the water shed area while also offering potential for expansion for water services elsewhere.