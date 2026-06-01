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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis says Maintaining the Status of Quo Top of Mind with Councillors in Budget Deliberations

Jun 1, 2026 | Local News

Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis offered his   thoughts  on the municipality’s recently approved budget.

The budget, at around $22.6 million, also maintains the residential and commercial tax rates, at 85 cents and $1.43 per $100 of assessment respectively, along with a sewer rate increase to $325 per year.   

Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis (Muncipality of the County of Antigonish photo)

Speaking about the tax rates, MacInnis said   maintaining   the status quo was a top of mind when they started deliberations.   He said there is funding going to   several   initiatives and infrastructure developments.    

Some items include t  he next phase of the Active Transportation Corridor, including a cycle track and multi-use path from James Street to the Addington Forks roundabout  , a   feasibility study and environmental assessment for a new sewer treatment plant  , and accessibility upgrades to the Municipal Office.      

MacInnis also noted council approved the purchase of two properties close to a well field in Lower   South River, calling them long-term investments for the protection of the water shed area while also offering potential for expansion for water services elsewhere. 


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year