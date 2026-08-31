Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis Welcomes Federal Support to the Sugarloaf Housing Project

The federal government last week offered over $560,000 in funding to support the Sugarloaf housing project in Antigonish County.

The funding is going towards the construction of a new road and sidewalk and the extension of municipal water, wastewater, and stormwater systems to enable the development of 150 new affordable housing units. The new housing developments will include four units for individuals with intellectual disabilities and 10 supportive housing units.

Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis joined Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish MP Jaime Battiste, land donor Dr. Amy Hendricks, and Antigonish Affordable Housing Society chair Terry MacIsaac for the announcement on August 27.