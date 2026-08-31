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Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis Welcomes Federal Support to the Sugarloaf Housing Project

Aug 31, 2026 | Local News

The federal government last week offered over $560,000 in funding to support the Sugarloaf housing project in Antigonish County.
 
The funding is going towards the construction of a new road and sidewalk and the extension of municipal water, wastewater, and stormwater systems to enable the development of 150 new affordable housing units. The new housing developments will include four units for individuals with intellectual disabilities and 10 supportive housing units. 

Cape-Breton-Canso MP Jaime Battiste, land owner Dr. Amy Hendricks, Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis and the Chair of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society Terry MacIsaac.

 
Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis joined Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish MP Jaime Battiste, land donor Dr. Amy Hendricks, and Antigonish Affordable Housing Society chair Terry MacIsaac for the announcement on August 27. 
 
MacInnis congratulated the members of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society and thanked Battiste and the federal government for the support of the project and recognizing the importance of investing in rural communities like Antigonish.  

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RCMP helping welcome university students back to Antigonish

Aug 27, 2026

With STFX University students returning to both classes and the area soon, Antigonish RCMP Staff Sgt. Kim Hillier said police will help welcome students back.     Hillier said RCMP will take part in an upcoming open house, offering tips on things like personal safety...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.