Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron and St. FX President Andy Hakin visit off-campus students in the County

With the university and regular school year in full swing, Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron is

asking residents to be mindful at crosswalks and on the road with school busses. As for university students, the warden said he hasn’t heard any complaints about student noise or disruptions so far.

StFX University President Dr. Andy Hakin and McCarron visited some students living in the county on Monday evening.

It’s the third year in a row the university president and warden made such visits. The town and county were recently on the receiving end of the StFX Alumni Association Awards of Excellence Friend of StFX Good Neighbour award.  McCarron said this stems from the early days of covid 19, when the call for volunteers went out to help support students isolating. McCarron said the council was happy to accept the award on behalf of the residents.