Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron Happy with Federal and Provincial Contributions on Highway 104 Twinning

The Warden of Antigonish County says he was pleased to hear a recent announcement regarding twinning on the 104.

On Tuesday, the provincial and federal governments announced a combined $285 million in funding for the twinning of a 38 kilometre section of the 104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish. The work will include new, 10 kilometre, four-lane alignment between Barneys River and James River, south of the existing Highway 104.

Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron credited both levels of government for their efforts. He also thanked Barney’s River Fire Chief Joe MacDonald for continuing to push for the twinning.

McCarron said the twinning will also have economic benefits, both the spinoff during the construction and the opportunity for tourism and transportation of goods.