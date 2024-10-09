Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron Looks Back on his Municipal Career as he Prepares to Leave Office

Outgoing Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron reflected on his 30 years as a member of municipal council following his final meeting as warden on Tuesday night.

He said there were plenty of highlights over that time, including the tremendous growth in the area. McCarron said he worked with a lot of great councillors over that time, along with former wardens Herb Delorey and Russell Boucher. McCarron also commended the staff at the county over that time, and their work in completing various infrastructure projects

McCarron also pointed to Antigonish hosting the National Special Olympics in 2018, the friendship accord with Paq’tnkek, and the relationship between the town and county as highlights. McCarron said he is pleased with the successes in the county, and maintaining what he called solid tax rates while also growing the tax base.