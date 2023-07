Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said the Canada Day festivities and the annual Antigonish Highland Games served as a good kick-off to the summer activities in and around the area.

He called it s successful week with lots of visitors around, noting the weather cooperated as well. McCarron also pointed to some of the highlights visitors and residents alike can see in the coming days.

Other events on the horizon include Nova Scotia Summerfest, set for August 17-19 at Columbus field.