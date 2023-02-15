Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says Council Remains Confident with Decision to Request Consolidation

The Warden for the county of Antigonish said council remains confident in its decision to

request consolidation with the Town of Antigonish.

On Monday, Justice Frank Hoskins set a date of July 7 for Supreme Court hearing on the Municipality of the County of Antigonish’s decision to request special legislation to consolidate into one municipal unit.

Lawyer Don MacDonald represented the three residents named in the challenge of the decision while Robert Grant represented the county in front of a capacity crowd at the Antigonish Court House.

Following Tuesday’s regular meeting of county council, Warden Owen McCarron said there isn’t much more council can say as it is a matter before the courts.

Late last year, three residents representing local community group Let Antigonish Decide served notice to the Municipality of the County of Antigonish that the group intended to file an application with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court to quash the October 20th motion of council to move forward with the consolidation of the town and county of Antigonish.