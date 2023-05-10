Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says County Disappointed with Federal Boundary Change but Will Move Forward to be part of the New Riding of Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish

With federal boundary changes on the way, all of Antigonish County will be back in one federal

riding.

Late last month, the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia submitted its final report to the Chief Electoral Officer, which was tabled in the House of Commons.

In the next federal election, all of Antigonish County and the town of Antigonish will become part of Cape Breton-Canso, to be renamed Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish. Pictou County and the District of St. Mary’s will remain in Central Nova.

When asked about the changes, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said the county has a good relationship with both local MPs, Sean Fraser in Central Nova, and Mike Kelloway in Cape Breton Canso. When the county made a presentation to the boundary review commission, the county noted they felt Antigonish Town and County better aligned with Pictou County and advocated to be a part of that riding.

McCarron said they are a little disappointed with the changes but they will move forward and work hard to be a part of the new riding.