Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says hope for a skatepark remains alive
Posted at 8:52 am on December 20, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Although hopes for a skatepark in the Heatherton area have hit the brakes, the Warden for Antigonish County says hope is not lost. After Tuesday evening’s County Council meeting, Warden Owen McCarron answered questions regarding a recent decision saying that no skatepark would be built next to the Heatherton Community Centre.
McCarron says that the skateboard association did a great job presenting their case and have the potential to make something happen in the town:
McCarron says that he has had conversations with town officials about partnering to create a skatepark in the area. McCarron adds that finding the appropriate property is the key to having a fun and safe skatepark.