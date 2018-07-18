Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says hosting National Special Olympics Summer Games is a Huge Opportunity

With the Special Olympics Canada 2018 Summer Games less than two weeks away, Antigonish

County Warden Owen McCarron called the event a huge opportunity for the area. He said an area of this size being able to host an event of this magnitude is a great story.

He said the area far exceeded the request for volunteers, noting it gives hope to other similar sized communities looking to host these kinds of events. McCarron said he feels the people who come to Antigonish will enjoy their time here with plenty of hometown hospitality.