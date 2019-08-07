Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says Nova Scotia 55+ Games was a Showcase for the Community

With the Nova Scotia 55 Plus Games wrapping up over the weekend, the warden called the event good for the area.

The games saw 717 athletes take part in a number of events in Antigonish Town and County from August 1-3. Warden Owen McCarron the success of the games highlights the town and county’s ability to host such events and called the games a showcase for the community. There are also economic benefits, noted the warden.

The event also received a nod from the province, with Nova Scotia seniors’ minister Leo Glavine announcing $25,000 in funding for the games on August 1.