Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says residents Reached Out to Help Neighbours in Weekend Ice Storm

With a weekend storm that left some county residents without power as late as Monday,

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said his biggest takeaway was the care shown by residents in checking in on one another.

McCarron said the storm impacted pretty much every district in the county over the weekend. The county opened the municipal office on Sunday and Monday as a comfort centre, noting other community centres in Lakevale and Lochaber opened their doors as well. The warden thanked the volunteers who stepped up and helped keep the centres open, as well as those who checked in on their neighbours.

McCarron called it a tough storm, noting Antigonish County took a hard hit with a lot of ice and damage. He said it posed a lot of challenges for Nova Scotia Power, with the warden thanking NSP for their work in responding to outages.