Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says the Municipality was involved in a number of Projects

With 2024 fast approaching, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron called 2023 a busy year for the county.

On top of the work put into the consolidation matter, McCarron pointed to other county objectives including the active transportation link along the 104, a waterline expansion and new water tower in St. Joseph’s, as well as the waterline extension on route 337.

McCarron also pointed to recreation initiatives such as the successful roll out of make Your Move Antigonish, as well as councils for the town and county supporting a new mini-pitch for the area.