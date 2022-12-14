Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says There were Lots of Developments in 2022

Following last night`s regular monthly meeting of Antigonish County Council, Warden Owen

McCarron spoke about the last 12 months in and around the municipality.

McCarron said there has been a lot of developments going on in the county, pointing to the consolidation vote and application, as well as a number of other items including the active transportation announcement in the summer, infrastructure improvements, green energy upgrades, and the recent opening of the affordable housing complex on Appleseed Drive.

As for things over the next year, he mentioned advocating for better cell coverage and broadband connectivity.