Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron urges Residents to Honour Provincial Restrictions in Wooded Areas

With the major fires happening in other parts of the province, Antigonish County Warden Owen

McCarron is asking residents to heed provincial restrictions that were introduced on Tuesday afternoon.

Yesterday, natural resources and renewables minister Tory Rushton, announced that travel and activities in the woods are restricted.

Hiking, camping, fishing and the use of vehicles in the woods are not permitted. People can still access beaches and provincial and municipal parks, but trail systems are off limits. Camping is allowed only in campgrounds.

The restrictions apply to Crown and private land. Private landowners are free to use their own properties but cannot host others to use wooded areas of their properties.

McCarron asked residents to be mindful of the potential for fires.

The warden noted the Landing walking trail will be impacted, noting closure signs will be going up until the restrictions are removed.