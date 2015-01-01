Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron Welcomes Province’s Commitment to Improve Cell Phone Coverage

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said he is happy to see the provincial government take steps to improve cell coverage.

Yesterday, the province announced a $47.3 million dollar investment to start the Cellular for Nova Scotia Program to expand telecommunications infrastructure and communications networks in Nova Scotia. Build Nova Scotia will lead the program, which will include a strategy to improve cell coverage, which will involve partners in the industry and other levels of government.

McCarron said councillors, including Mary MacLellan in district 1, raised concerns in the past about poor cell coverage in the county.

McCarron said he feels flooding over the summer put a spotlight on the weaknesses in cell coverage in Nova Scotia. He said the county is reaching out to the province for more details on the initiative, and will make sure they share those details with residents.