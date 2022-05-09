Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron welcomes Province’s decision to Cancel Non-Resident Property Tax

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said he agrees with the province’s decision not to

move ahead with the non-resident property tax. The warden called it a huge concern, noting a lot of folks left the province for work but still owned property here. McCarron called the proposed tax regressive, adding it didn’t identify the problem of housing shortages.

The proposed tax will be removed completely for all non-residents who own residential property in Nova Scotia. The non-resident deed transfer tax will proceed as planned.

McCarron said he feels the province noticed the outpouring of concern about the proposed tax and decided to give it another look, adding he is glad they did.