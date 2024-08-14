Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron Will Not Re-Offer in October Municipal Election

Antigonish County Council will have a new Warden after municipal elections are held in the fall.

The man who currently holds that post, Owen McCarron has announced that after 30 years in municipal politics, he has decided to not seek re-election. McCarron says it has been an honour and privilege to serve the residents of District 6 for the past three decades and the citizens of Antigonish County as Warden for the past 7 years.

McCarron says the municipality has seen tremendous growth over the past number of years and he’s very proud of the accomplishments achieved during this time. McCarron says he feels this is the right time to step away from public life for now.

The municipal election will be held on October 19th.