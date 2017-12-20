Antigonish County Warden pleased with Aviva Award for Antigonish Affordable Housing Society

The Warden for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish says it was welcomed news to hear that the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society won a national award. At the start of December, the society was awarded $100,000 through the Aviva Community fund in the community development category.

Owen McCarron says that the county has worked closely with the society and he was very pleased to see that they won. McCarron is excited to see what the future now holds at Riverside Estates:

The society is hoping to have a foundation poured before winter hits, with completion of the 1.5 million dollar project next September.