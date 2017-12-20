Antigonish County Warden pleased with Aviva Award for Antigonish Affordable Housing Society
The Warden for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish says it was welcomed news to hear that the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society won a national
award. At the start of December, the society was awarded $100,000 through the Aviva Community fund in the community development category.
The society is hoping to have a foundation poured before winter hits, with completion of the 1.5 million dollar project next September.