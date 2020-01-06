Antigonish County Warden Pleased with the Temporary Remedy at the Trunk 4-Beech Hill Intersection

The Warden for the County of Antigonish says the temporary changes to the Trunk 4 Beech Hill

intersection will take off some of the immediate pressure off the intersection.

Warden Owen McCarron said council is hoping it will curb the amount of disturbance at the intersection, which saw 18 collisions since January of 2017.

On Friday, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal temporarily closed the east bound section of Trunk 4 from the beech hill intersection to exit 34. Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Minister Lloyd Hines said the eventual goal is to install a roundabout at the intersection, with an aim to begin work on the roundabout either in the late summer or early fall.

McCarron says he’s happy with the short-term solution.

McCarron said the temporary closure of the section of Trunk 4 will affect some businesses in area. He said the county will continue to hold dialogue with the DTIR and monitor the situation closely.