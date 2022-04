Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says he’s pleased with the Community Engagement

Sessions that have taken place so far over the proposed consolidation of the Town and County of Antigonish. McCarron says eight sessions have been held.

The Community Engagement sessions are taking a break this week. They resume next week, 12 more are planned. McCarron says the sessions, utilizing an open house format, are an attempt to get a good cross-section of residents involved in the conversation.