Antigonish County Warden says East Gate Ridge Shows the local area is a Great Spot to Develop

The warden of Antigonish County says the new business development park that announced their first tenants last week as Century Nissan will be a much needed commercial boost for the region.

Owen McCarron said the East Gate Ridge development certainly signifies to the greater community that this is a great spot to develop.

Following February’s regular council meeting last night McCarron told reporters a big portion of the county’s revenue comes from residential so any time they have a commercial push – that’s nice to see.

With the public hearing taking place last evening, and with no opposition; they will now move into the next phase of the development. Council will have the second reading and final approval during March’s regular council meeting.

McCarron said there will be a total of nine commercial lots in East Gate Ridge and the county is very excited to see the development take shape.

Speaking on the recent development along the exits on Highway 104, he noted they’d love to see more, but this signifies a bit of change, and that’s important.

McCarron said with a development this size takes place, it takes some time to get everything in order but the county is hopeful this will start to spur on more development in the area.