Antigonish County Warden says Highland Games a chance to Reconnect with Family and Friends

The county’s warden says the Highland Games mean a lot to the area.

This week features the 156th version of the Antigonish Highland Games, with activities taking

place all week with the big show happening over the weekend. Warden Owen McCarron said the games provide the opportunity to celebrate the rich Scottish history, culture, and traditions that go along with the games. He said the games also serve as a bit of a homecoming for the area with people arriving to reconnect with family and friends.

With the cultural and economic benefits, McCarron said the community is enriched by the presence of the Highland Games.